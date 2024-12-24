Pattaya police officers conducting traffic discipline check stunned by foreign tourist’s actions

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking incident occurred in front of Pattaya Police Station when a foreign tourist, a large and muscular black man, seemingly irritated by the police, swallowed his traffic ticket after being issued a fine for not carrying a driver’s license and failing to wear a helmet. The bizarre scene unfolded as the police were enforcing traffic discipline along Pattaya Beach Road in Chonburi.

The incident began when Pol. Cpl. Chaiwat Kohkaew of Pattaya’s Traffic Division stopped the foreign tourist riding a Yamaha motorcycle. When asked to show his driving license, the foreigner responded defiantly, refusing to cooperate and ignoring the request. After issuing the traffic ticket, the man unexpectedly crumpled the ticket and swallowed it, leaving the officers stunned. He followed up by drinking water as if the incident was of no concern.



Despite the police officers’ attempts to explain the situation, the man remained indifferent, playing with his phone and listening to music through headphones. As a precaution, police officers locked the motorcycle’s wheels and called for backup when the man began becoming increasingly agitated. At one point, he attempted to break free from the handcuffs, but was eventually restrained and taken to the station for further processing.

The police initially took him to calm down and filed charges for causing a disturbance. They arranged for a translator to explain Thai laws to the tourist and emphasized the importance of proper behavior during his stay. Authorities also encouraged him not to repeat such actions in the future.














































