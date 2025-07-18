Pattaya Police aid disoriented woman fleeing Korean tourist accused of drugging her with cannabis gummies

PATTAYA, Thailand — A 25-year-old woman from Songkhla was found heavily intoxicated and disoriented on a Pattaya roadside early Tuesday morning, after allegedly being drugged by a Korean tourist who invited her to smoke cannabis and consume marijuana-infused candy.

The incident occurred around 3:36 a.m. on July 16, when concerned residents reported a distressed woman near the entrance of Soi 5 on Pattaya Second Road. Responding officers from Pattaya City Police found the woman—identified only as “Biu” (pseudonym)—trembling, incoherent, and visibly intoxicated.







Emergency responders and local good Samaritans assisted at the scene, splashing water on her face and offering herbal inhalers in an attempt to stabilize her condition. Once she was able to speak, the woman told police she had been with a Korean man earlier that night.

According to her statement, the man had encouraged her to smoke marijuana three to four times before offering her gummy candies believed to be laced with cannabis extracts. She began to feel severely dizzy and nauseated shortly after consumption. When she asked to leave, the man allegedly refused to let her go.

Fearing for her safety, the woman said she fled the room and ran into the street to seek help.



Police escorted her to a local hospital for treatment before ensuring she returned safely to her accommodation. Authorities have advised her she may file an official complaint if she wishes to press charges.

The incident has raised renewed concerns over drug use and exploitation involving foreign tourists, particularly in Pattaya’s nightlife areas. While cannabis has been partially decriminalized in Thailand, recreational use remains controversial and subject to numerous restrictions—especially in cases where others are harmed.

Investigators are working to identify and locate the Korean suspect for further questioning. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior involving drugs or vulnerable individuals.



































