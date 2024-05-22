Russian SUV rear-ends motorcycle, resulting in death and severe injury

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Ford Everest SUV driven by Lomasko Artem, a 40-year-old Russian national, smashed into the rear of a motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road, just before the South Pattaya traffic light intersection, resulting in one death and one severe injury.

The collision left two persons riding the motorcycle, Mr. Boonphob Thongpon and Ms. Mukcharee Sritej, 28, severely injured. Rescue personnel provided immediate first aid before urgently transporting them to the hospital. Tragically, it was later reported that Mukcharee succumbed to her injuries.

Eyewitness Somsak Lomale, 40, recounted seeing the foreigner’s SUV speeding and swerving erratically, suggesting the driver may have been intoxicated. The motorcycle, traveling straight, was struck from behind, causing the riders to be thrown in different directions. Somsak promptly alerted rescue officials for assistance.

Pattaya police documented the scene and collected evidence, including plans to review CCTV footage to finalize the case. Additionally, a blood alcohol test was scheduled for the Russian driver to determine if intoxication was a contributing factor.