A Russian man died after jumping from the eighth floor of a Pratumnak Hill hotel.

Dmitrii Khokhrakov, 33, died at the scene of the Nov. 20 suicide at the unnamed hotel.

Witnesses said Khokhrakov and his Russian girlfriend were arguing on the balcony. He obviously didn’t like what she said, deciding to jump. The unidentified woman fled down the fire escape stairway.

Police are now seeking the woman for questioning.