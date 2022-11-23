Chulalongkorn University signs MoU with Be Petrothai Group to enhance engineering management

The Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Be Petrothai Group to enhance engineering management.

Prof Supot Teachavorasinskun, Dean of Chulalongkorn’s Faculty of Engineering, said digital disruption has become a significant issue for engineering and manufacturing businesses. Engineering management has therefore become key to addressing the issue, requiring students to study inventory management in the areas of manufacturing systems and equipment maintenance, as well as waste reduction.







The dean added that signing the MoU with Be Petrothai Group will allow students to study from experienced workers so they can practice and gain management skills.

Chulalongkorn University has been working closely with Be Petrothai Group to exchange knowledge on manufacturing systems. Both expect the memorandum to help prepare the younger generation by facilitating the development of essential skills for business. (NNT)

































