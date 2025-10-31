Russian intoxicated man rampages at Pattaya convenience store two days in a row

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police were called to Tops Daily on Naklua Soi 16 on October 29, after reports of a foreign man causing chaos inside the store.

Officers arriving at the scene found a heavily intoxicated Russian man being restrained by local residents. Witnesses reported that the man had been causing trouble in the store for two consecutive days. On the first day, no property was damaged, but on the second day he began throwing items onto the floor, startling customers. Civilians stepped in to subdue him before police arrived.

Authorities are investigating the incident and trying to identify the man, who cannot communicate in Thai or English. No serious injuries were reported.



































