Heartbroken woman plunges from fifth floor in Pattaya after fight with partner

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heartbroken quarrel ends in a fall in Pattaya as woman plunges from fifth floor. At 11:06 p.m. on October 30, Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an emergency call reporting a person had fallen from a commercial building on South Pattaya Road.

Rescue teams arrived to find a 25-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Jeab (alias), lying behind the building with serious injuries. She was immediately given first aid and rushed to hospital.







Witnesses, including 29-year-old Ms. Meow (alias), said the incident followed a heated argument with her tomboy partner.

After the quarrel, Ms. Jeab reportedly sat alone on the balcony, then climbed and hung from the railing before falling. Ms. Meow tried to pull her back but was unable to prevent the fall. Authorities are investigating the incident further.



































