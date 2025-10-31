Neglected railway road area tarnishes Pattaya’s image, residents call for action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and local media are raising concerns over the deteriorating condition of the area along the railway road, stretching from Chaiyapruek Junction toward Thung Klom and along the inbound route to Sattahip. The stretch has become increasingly littered and overgrown, with construction debris, plastic bags, bottles, and other discarded items strewn across the public space.







In addition to trash, temporary shelters have been set up by homeless individuals in patches of dense grass, creating an unsightly and potentially unsafe environment. The combination of waste and makeshift structures has left the area in a state of neglect, drawing criticism from locals who note that it is especially problematic given Pattaya’s status as an internationally recognized tourist city.

Residents and journalists are calling on the responsible authorities — including Pattaya City officials and the agencies managing railway land — to inspect the area, enforce regulations, and carry out thorough cleaning and organization efforts. The public has also been reminded to respect shared spaces and avoid using the area as a dumping ground.



One resident remarked, “People need to realize that Pattaya is not just a place to throw away their garbage. This is our home, and everyone should feel ashamed if they continue to treat it carelessly.”

Authorities have yet to announce specific plans to address the issue, but the growing public concern underscores the need for immediate action to restore the city’s appearance and uphold its reputation as a premier tourist destination.



































