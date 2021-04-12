Russian busted for drug dealing in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Russian Garanin Konstantin, accused of dealing drugs in Pattaya for the past six years, shows police where he hid his stash.

Regional police arrested a Russian man accused of dealing drugs in Pattaya for six years.

Garanin Konstantin, 42, was captured at his apartment in North Pattaya April 8. Provincial Police Region 2 and Pattaya police officers recovered 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine.



Police were tipped off to Konstantin by neighbors who accused him of dealing drugs to tourists and prostitutes, often taking sex as payment from the hookers.

Police said the Russian has been operating in Pattaya since arriving in the city six years ago.

Police recovered drug paraphernalia inside his apartment.


An undercover agent allegedly bought ya ice from the Russian for 1,000 baht.

 

After interrogation, police plan to charge Konstantin with “selling narcotic Type I (ICE or Amphetamine).”





