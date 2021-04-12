Russian busted for drug dealing in Pattaya

Regional police arrested a Russian man accused of dealing drugs in Pattaya for six years.

Garanin Konstantin, 42, was captured at his apartment in North Pattaya April 8. Provincial Police Region 2 and Pattaya police officers recovered 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine.







Police were tipped off to Konstantin by neighbors who accused him of dealing drugs to tourists and prostitutes, often taking sex as payment from the hookers.

Police said the Russian has been operating in Pattaya since arriving in the city six years ago.

















