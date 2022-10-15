Courier delivery driver dies in crash on east Pattaya highway

A package deliveryman died when he crashed his pickup into the back of a big rig in Nong Plalai.

Jedsada Jantien died at the scene of the Oct. 13 wreck on Highway 36. The man in his twenties rear-ended what seemed like a large vehicle with his delivery truck and the driver of the other unknown vehicle fled the scene.







There were no witnesses to the crash with a security guard working nearby hearing the impact ran out to the road to see only the smashed up delivery truck, so he called the authorities.

Police said that they will examine CCTV cameras in the area to determine the cause of the crash and to search for the run-away unidentified vehicle involved in the accident.

































