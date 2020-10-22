Royalists counter-rally in Sattahip

Dozens of Sattahip residents shouted their support for the monarchy, countering Thailand’s spate of anti-government protests.







Plutaluang Moo 1 village chief Yodchai Tanomsing and Sattahip Moo 1 village chief Kittirat Sriwong led the Oct. 20 demonstration in front of the Sattahip District office.

Wearing yellow shirts symbolic of the monarchy, the group waved signs saying, “We love the King,” “Sattahip residents protect the monarchy,” and “don’t pull the monarchy into politics.”

They also presented a letter to District Chief Anucha Intasorn and Sattahip police chief Pol. Col. Panya Damlek calling on them to prosecute anyone defaming the monarchy or not showing respect.

The rally came as tens of thousands of university-age Thais have been protesting almost daily around the country, calling for democratic government reforms, including changes to the country’s constitutional monarchy system.











