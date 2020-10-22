Counter-protest supports monarchy in Pattaya

Following three days of anti-government protests in Pattaya, a group of royalist residents staged a counter-rally to express their support for the monarchy.







Village headmen from across greater Pattaya assembled outside the Banglamung District office Oct. 20 to profess their loyalty to the country, monarchy and religion. The demonstration came at the same time as their counterparts in Sattahip.

With Banglamung District Chief and authorities keeping watch, the royalists condemned the recent wave of pro-democracy protests, calling the young students leading the movement to overhaul the government ungrateful for the many improvements the monarchy has backed over the decades.

The yellow-shirted demonstrators held up photos of HM King and Queen, and criticized youths calling for changes to the monarchy as disrespecting the memory of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s father.











