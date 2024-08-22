Rare turtle species found at Chinese temple on Pattaya Hill

PATTAYA, Thailand – A rare turtle species was discovered at the Wang Sam Sien Chinese Temple on Big Buddha Hill, Khao Phra Tamnak. A concerned resident spotted the turtle, which appeared to be injured or ill, lying exhausted under the sun and alerted the authorities.

Katanyu Thongphu, a fisheries scientist from the Chonburi Provincial Fisheries Office, arrived on the scene and identified the turtle as a Cuora Amboinensis, commonly known as the Southeast Asian box turtle. The turtle, approximately 20 centimetres in size and weighing around 1 kilogram, was found slowly crawling under a statue of the Goddess Guan Yin. Despite its weakened state, the examination revealed no visible wounds.







The resident who reported the sighting noted that they had first seen the turtle on August 19 while visiting the temple to make offerings. Concerned about its lethargy and weakness, they called for help, hoping their act of kindness would bring them good fortune, as turtles are regarded as symbols of longevity.

The Cuora Amboinensis, often mistaken for a common pond turtle, features a more domed shell and a plastron divided into two segments, allowing it to retract its limbs, head, and tail for protection. This species is protected under Thai law (species number 88), with regulations in place to prevent hunting and export to avoid extinction.

The Chonburi Fisheries Office has transferred the turtle to the Department of Fisheries’ Aquatic Animal Health Research and Development Division for a thorough health assessment. Once recovered, the turtle will be released back into its natural habitat.





































