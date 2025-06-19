Rotary Clubs Global Pattaya and Krungthep Mahanakorn forge friendship through Sister Club Agreement

PATTAYA, Thailand –In a world where collaboration and unity are more important than ever, two Rotary clubs in Thailand are setting an inspiring example. The Rotary Club Global Pattaya (District 3340) has formalized a partnership with the Rotary Club Krungthep Mahanakorn from Bangkok, establishing a Sister Club Agreement that promises to bring greater impact and deeper fellowship to their missions.

The signing ceremony took place during an elegant dinner gathering at La Ferme Restaurant in Pattaya on the evening of June 16. It marked a significant milestone in Rotary cooperation in Thailand, signaling the shared commitment of both clubs to deepen their service and global connections.







The agreement, signed by Rosemarie Gamito, Charter President of Rotary Club Global Pattaya, and Dr. Rungpallin Rattanacheeworn, Charter President of Rotary Club Krungthep Mahanakorn, outlines a series of collaborative goals rooted in the Rotary spirit of “Service Above Self.”

Building Bridges, Locally and Globally

While the Sister Club Agreement is not legally binding, it is a powerful testament to mutual respect and Rotarian ideals. Among its key aims are promoting regular communication and visits between club members, collaborating on humanitarian projects and global grants, and fostering cultural awareness through shared activities and online engagement.

Both clubs also pledged to support each other’s events and milestones whenever possible, further enriching the social and philanthropic value of their Rotary work.



In her remarks, President Rosemarie Gamito expressed optimism for the path ahead. “This partnership is more than just a symbolic gesture—it’s a platform for joint action, understanding, and sustainable impact in our communities and beyond.”

Dr. Rungpallin Rattanacheeworn echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of building long-term relationships across regional and cultural boundaries. “Together, we can expand our reach and effectiveness in addressing both local needs and global challenges.”



A Vision for the Future

As Rotary Clubs worldwide grapple with evolving societal needs and membership dynamics, the agreement between these two young and dynamic clubs reflects a forward-thinking approach. It exemplifies how meaningful partnerships can rejuvenate club energy, inspire new projects, and attract engaged members.

The Sister Club pact between Rotary Club Global Pattaya and Rotary Club Krungthep Mahanakorn sets a hopeful tone—one that not only strengthens intercity ties but also champions the enduring values of friendship, service, and international understanding at the heart of Rotary’s global network.

































