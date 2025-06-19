British embassy tours Pattaya Walking Street

By Barry Kenyon
Pol Lt General Saksira Phueak-am, national commander of the tourist police, is shown with Bangkok-based consul in charge of all welfare cases, Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin (his left), and Singapore-based consular regional director Catherine Allum.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Senior tourist police commanders welcomed British embassy officers to see the latest developments and examine the technology now being used on Pattaya’s Walking Street. The traditional minibus, which was a feature of the tourist police presence for many years, has now been replaced by the Mobile Tourist Service Vehicle operating a 24-hours hotline at 1155. Similar facilities are found in Phuket and Chiang Mai.


This provides the latest hi-tech approach including artificial intelligence to enhance tourist safety and convenience. The vehicle provides real-time tracking of distress signals from members of the public, digital displays to make announcements, an onboard service desk to address tourist needs, an eight languages facility and front and rear cameras which can be linked (when necessary) to criminal data bases.

