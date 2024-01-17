Road signs raised in Jomtien after spate of head injuries

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following a series of accidents at the Machannu (son of Hanuman) intersection in Jomtien, where over 10 foreign tourists collided with road signs, resulting in injuries, public complaints prompted city officials to take swift action. Emergency units were dispatched to assist the injured individuals, leading to an inspection of the site on January 16. On the same day, city workers adjusted the height of the road signs to prevent similar incidents.







A 56-year-old restaurant owner, Patthanapha Manimat, recounted an incident involving a Japanese tourist who collided with a pedestrian crossing sign, causing a fractured skull and requiring seven stitches. Similar head injuries were sustained by at least 10 other tourists taller than 160 centimetres who collided with the same sign. In response, residents urged officials to conduct a thorough check of street sign heights across the town to enhance safety for both residents and visitors.































