Boxer arrested for violent rape of 13-year-old girl

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chanchai (pseudonym), a 23-year-old professional boxer, was arrested by the National Anti-Trafficking in Person Division and local police on January 13 following a court-issued warrant from Samut Prakan Provincial Court, dated September 27, 2023, for charges of raping a girl under the age of 15 using violent means.

The operation took place in the Nongprue sub-district in east Pattaya. Chanchai was accused of breaking into a rented room in April 2023, where a 13-year-old girl was alone. He allegedly assaulted and molested her before fleeing.







The girl’s parents reported the incident to Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, leading to the issuance of a warrant. Chanchai evaded authorities and relocated to Pattaya but was eventually apprehended.

During the investigation, Chanchai admitted to consuming alcohol with friends before the incident and becoming intoxicated, leading to his actions. He mentioned the victim often stayed alone in the room due to her parents’ night shifts.

Further examination of Chanchai’s criminal history revealed a prior arrest warrant for drug offenses in Buri Ram province. He will now face legal proceedings for both cases.































