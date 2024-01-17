Road maintenance causes traffic congestion on Pattaya 2nd Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Road maintenance activities are currently underway on Second Road in Pattaya, particularly in front of City School No. 8 near the Wat Chaimongkol intersection. The ongoing excavation is part of Pattaya City’s initiative to install drainage pipes and address recurring flooding issues.

Despite efforts to enhance drainage, the road works have led to significant traffic congestion. A bottleneck has formed, particularly before the Wat Chaimongkol Temple intersection and at the entrance of the V.C. Hotel, causing long queues and disruptions to the normal flow of traffic.







Motorists are strongly advised to explore alternative routes, with Third Road suggested as a viable option. This alternative route provides access to Bali Hai Pier and the ascent to Khao Phra Tamnak Hill, aiming to alleviate the traffic load on Second Road and ensure a smoother journey for commuters.

While these temporary inconveniences are part of ongoing efforts to improve the city’s drainage system and reduce flooding impact, no official announcement regarding the duration of the excavation has been made by City Hall. As the city continues its improvement projects, residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution and patience during this period.































