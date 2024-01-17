Pattaya nightlife flourishes as extended service hours boost revenue

PATTAYA, Thailand, January 15, 2024 – The Cabinet’s decision to extend service hours until 4 a.m. in designated areas across five provinces – Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui – has been met with positive responses from entertainment businesses. A month after its implementation, the policy is widely considered a success, particularly among nightlife establishments in Pattaya.

Damrongkiat Pinijkarn, Secretary of the Association of Entertainment and Tourism Industry in Pattaya and the management of Hollywood Pattaya, confirmed that the policy has been highly successful among entertainment business operators. They unanimously agree that the extended service hours have significantly contributed to their revenue, with a daily increase of up to 20-30%.







Service and serving staff have also experienced an increase in daily income, ranging from 300-500 Baht, resulting in an estimated monthly boost of 9,000-15,000 Baht. This supplementary income is proving beneficial for families and serves as an alternative to relying solely on the government’s digital wallet project.

The success of this policy is a significant economic stimulus for the tourist destinations, reflecting genuine progress in revitalizing the local economy. Business owners expressed gratitude to the government for implementing this measure, which came after repeated calls from them.

Despite the success, business owners emphasized the importance of listening to the voices of the people. They urged the government to continue expanding the nightlife zones to meet the demands of both business operators and tourists, emphasizing that Pattaya has experienced substantial growth and development over the past 21 years under the current entertainment zone regulations since the Entertainment Service Zone Act of 2002.

Furthermore, they stressed the significance of addressing the concerns raised by the general public, hotel entrepreneurs, and non-nightlife tourists who seek relaxation. Business operators acknowledged the need to control noise levels to avoid impacting those seeking a quieter environment. The measures of not allowing drunk driving and extending service hours until 4 a.m. were not considered burdensome for Pattaya, given that 80% of nightlife tourists, predominantly foreign visitors, use public transportation.

It is important to note that Pattaya does not have a nearby university, minimizing the concern of prolonged alcohol consumption and misbehavior. Meanwhile, police officers in the Banglamung district have consistently conducted alcohol tests and traffic discipline checks. As Pattaya continues to adapt to these changes, the city looks forward to a more vibrant and economically prosperous future.































