Riviera Group’s benevolence extends to needy Pattaya communities

The Riviera Group and the Regents International School held a food distribution mission on August 20, where they handed out 2000 bags of food and amenities.

On that day, hundreds of people were unable to come to the food pickup points because of health or immobility issues, so Sukanya Gale and her team delivered food packages to the people in their homes.







As a follow up to these good deeds, a few days later on August 23, Jirawat Plookjai, chairman of the Choomsai Community, along with the Pattaya mayor’s task force, represented the Riviera Group in presenting an additional 60 bags of food and amenities to the infirmed living in the Arunothai Community.

Amnuey Muangthong, chairman of the Arunothai Community, received the packages and together with his committee distributed them to deserving residents.

He asked the goodwill emissaries to convey their heartfelt gratitude to the Riviera Group, Regents International School Pattaya, Ideal Design & Construction Co., Ltd., and TK Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for their utmost generosity and caring.

























