Pattaya continues home Covid-19 vaccination for disabled, bedridden

Pattaya doctors made house calls on a dozen disabled or bedridden residents to provide them with their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and Dr. Krittapat Thantornkitti of Pattaya Hospital led the medical team around town Sept. 3 to vaccinate those physically unable to visit the Soi Buakhao hospital for jabs they preregistered for.

Hospital officials said 12 home visits a day are all they can manage. At that rate, it will take months to inoculate everyone stuck at home.

































