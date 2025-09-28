River invaded by homestays locals cry foul in Rayong

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents near Krasae Sin Bridge in Pak Nam Prasae, Klaeng District, Rayong, have raised complaints about investors constructing homestays that extend into the Prasae River. The river, which opens into the Gulf of Thailand, is a traditional route for local fishermen and lacks clear land ownership documentation, prompting worries over legality and environmental impact.







Upon visiting the site, reporters observed multiple homestays jutting into the river as claimed. The structures, designed to attract tourists for overnight stays and recreational fishing, are positioned along the riverbank, with several additional buildings being developed nearby. Locals report that the properties are owned by a single individual who purchased them from villagers previously using the area as a wooden pier and mooring spot for fishing boats.

One fisherman explained that the homestays now operate with air-conditioned rooms, food services, and extended walkways into the river. Residents emphasize that the area was historically used solely for fishing and community life, and the new developments disrupt both local livelihoods and the traditional environment. Concerns have been raised regarding potential environmental damage and structural instability from the constructions.



Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources stated that the river section in question falls under the jurisdiction of the Marine Department, not their office, which oversees nearby mangrove forests. Residents are calling for authorities to investigate the permits and legality of the homestay constructions.



































