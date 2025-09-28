Suvarnabhumi Airport celebrates 19 years and aims to become a world-class hospitality hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – Suvarnabhumi Airport marks its 19th anniversary on September 28, 2025, highlighting its role as Thailand’s primary airport and a key aviation hub in Southeast Asia. Since opening in 2006, the airport has handled over 878.65 million passengers, 5.45 million flights, and 20.62 million tons of cargo.

For fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 – August 2025), Suvarnabhumi welcomed 58.1 million passengers on 340,670 flights, reflecting increases of 4.91% and 7% respectively compared to the previous year, demonstrating strong confidence from airlines and travelers worldwide.







Director Kittipong Kittikachorn stated that the airport is focused on becoming a World-Class Hospitality Airport, combining modern infrastructure and technology with convenience, safety, and exceptional passenger experiences. Digital services streamline check-in and security, while special services cater to seniors, people with disabilities, and families.

Sustainability is also a priority, with energy-saving initiatives supporting balanced growth. Suvarnabhumi has earned international recognition, including an upgrade from 3 to 4 stars by Skytrax, and was ranked by Brilliant Maps as the airport serving the most airlines worldwide. ACI APAC & MID, in collaboration with PwC, ranked the airport 7th for potential connectivity and 9th for air connectivity in 2024.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, the airport expects 397,323 flights and 67.7 million passengers, with new airlines such as United Airlines launching routes from Las Vegas via Hong Kong to Bangkok. European travel continues to expand, supported by Thailand’s Aviation Hub policy, and passenger growth from India reduces dependence on the Chinese market.





With the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restoring Thailand to Category 1 after 10 years, Suvarnabhumi is positioned to expand direct flights to the U.S., reflecting global confidence in Thailand’s civil aviation safety.

Ongoing improvements include expanded waiting areas, Kids Zones, Game Stations, Recliner Areas, Co-Working Spaces, Piano Lounges, Digital Parks, and increased electronic device charging stations from 132 to 203 units. Renovations will also cover all 124 restrooms across passenger terminals and concourses, scheduled for completion by 2028.



































