Drunk woman falls asleep on Pattaya songthaew driver rushes to police for help

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police at Pattaya City Station received an urgent call from 69-year-old songthaew driver Somjit Thammachat late on the night of September 26. He reported that a female passenger, estimated to be around 35, had passed out in the back of his vehicle and would not wake up, likely due to heavy drinking. Concerned for her safety, he drove straight to the police station on beach road seeking assistance.







Authorities found the woman wearing a white t-shirt and shorts, unconscious on the rear seat. Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon arrived promptly, using ammonia inhalants to revive her. She regained consciousness shortly after, showing no injuries, with officials confirming she had merely fallen into a deep sleep from excessive alcohol consumption.



































