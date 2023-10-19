Ritual at Buddhist temple sparks booming real estate sales

PATTAYA, Thailand – A unique ritual aimed at assisting landowners in selling their properties was performed by Abbot Phra Khru Wisitthammasophon also known as Luang Por Sanga at Khao Mai Daeng Temple in Bang Phra, Sri Racha on Oct 14. This wasn’t your typical real estate transaction; it involved the divine blessing of a deity named “Phra Mae Thorani,” the Goddess of Land.







Thousands gathered at the temple, each paying a minimum of 21 baht to partake in this remarkable event. The ceremony allowed individuals, including property owners and real estate agents, to present their lands for sale, bringing property deeds, land titles, and photographs collectively valued at over 25 billion baht.

The ritual’s purpose extended beyond transactions; it was a spiritual endeavour seeking blessings and divine protection for the properties. The belief was that through this ceremony, potential adversaries could be transformed into allies, facilitating smoother property transactions.







Interested individuals had to bring property documents, including names and contact numbers of the owners, to the temple registration table by 2 p.m. Deed anointment started at 4 p.m. The revered abbot, Luang Por Sanga, conducts this sacred land sale ritual every Saturday of the month. Recognizing its significance, the abbot and disciples decided to make it a monthly occurrence since March. Regular updates were shared on the “Chomrom Sith Khao Mai Daeng” Facebook page.

The event drew an astounding number of participants, including agents from all corners of Thailand. Over 3,000 property deeds, valued from 100,000 Baht per plot to a staggering 100 million Baht per property, were presented. Some claimed to have sold their properties within a week after attending, attesting to the unique efficacy of this spiritual real estate venture.

The ritual unfolded at the temple’s front, with the venerable abbot in a posture reminiscent of Luang Pho Yongyut, the previous Abbot of Khao Mai Daeng Temple. The confluence of spirituality and real estate created a captivating narrative at Khao Mai Daeng Temple, resonating not just with participants but with those who heard of this extraordinary event.

















