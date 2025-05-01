Hungarian tourist beaten in Pattaya after refusing to pay for drinks and transgender entertainer

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station received a report of an assault at a cannabis and cocktail shop near Soi Pattaya Beach 12 at 12:16 a.m. on April 30

At the location, Mr. Imre Vig, a 53-year-old Hungarian national, was found injured with a torn and bleeding left ear. Rescue personnel administered first aid before transporting him to the hospital. The assailant had fled before authorities arrived. Meanwhile, staff at the cannabis and cocktail shop expressed frustration over the incident and presented an unpaid bill totaling 1,570 baht to the police as evidence.







According to staff, the tourist had consumed both alcoholic beverages and cannabis at the venue before inviting a transgender woman from the beach to entertain him. When the shop was about to close, the tourist refused to pay the bill and the entertainer’s fee, leading to an argument. The entertainer reportedly called friends to help resolve the dispute, but the situation escalated into a physical altercation. Staff intervened to prevent more serious injury.

After receiving medical treatment, Mr. Vig will be taken in for questioning by investigators to settle the unpaid bill, as he claimed he intended to pay but had issues with his phone. If he chooses to press charges for the assault, investigators will search for the suspects and proceed with legal action.

































