Foreign man wielding scissors arrested after threatening tourists on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials and lifeguards successfully detained a foreign man exhibiting violent and erratic behavior. The man was reportedly wielding scissors and attempting to assault tourists along Jomtien Beach.

The incident took place in broad daylight and caused panic among beachgoers. The foreign national was swiftly restrained and handed over to officers at the Dongtan Curve substation of Pattaya City Police for legal processing.







Eyewitness accounts and online comments revealed that the same man had been behaving strangely earlier in the day. One local reported, “This morning he was walking around yelling and pointing fingers at no one in particular, then sat in a restaurant talking to himself. It was very scary.”

Another concerned citizen shared, “There’s a real issue with foreigners parking illegally around Jomtien Soi 8 and 9. When I tried to warn one that he couldn’t park in a red-and-white zone, he became aggressive and said, ‘You’re not police.’ It’s getting harder to feel safe as some foreigners are becoming increasingly hostile toward Thai people.”



Others recounted encounters with the man the night before.

“Around 2 AM I saw him at the 7-Eleven near Jomtien Second Road before the Bunkanjana intersection. He looked drunk and was talking to himself while staring people down—really scary.”

Many expressed unease, saying they felt they were “vacationing in fear” due to unpredictable and aggressive behavior by certain tourists.

































