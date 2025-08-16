‘Rice Planting on Mother’s Day, Harvesting on Father’s Day’ event in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung District Chief Patcharapatch Sritanyanon joined the annual “Rice Planting on Mother’s Day, Harvesting on Father’s Day” event at the Nong Plalai Farmer’s Way and Local Wisdom Learning Center on August 14.

The program—now in its 17th year—aims to revive and promote local rice cultivation under the theme “Grow Rice for Our Ancestors’ Land.” The event seeks to preserve the traditional farming lifestyle and local wisdom of the community’s rice farmers.







Over 100 students from local schools participated, learning hands-on rice planting using traditional methods. Before the planting began, the district chief presented certificates of appreciation to participating schools. The program also included agricultural workshops and demonstrations for residents and youth, highlighting soil and water conservation practices in rice farming.

The initiative not only strengthens community pride in farming heritage but also supports agro-tourism by introducing visitors from across Thailand to traditional Thai rice cultivation. The event drew strong participation from local government officials, community leaders, and residents, showcasing sustainable agricultural practices and cultural preservation in Nong Plalai.



































