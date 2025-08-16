Pattaya showcases vetiver grass planting to support royal soil conservation projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Municipality organized a community activity to plant vetiver grass in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, marking her birthday on August 12 and National Mother’s Day.







The event, held at Soi Huai Ta Nu – Thung Klom 20, aimed to pay tribute to the Queen’s benevolence and express loyalty to the monarchy. Her Majesty’s initiatives have supported Thai citizens in agriculture, irrigation, and public welfare, particularly environmental conservation. Planting vetiver grass aligns with royal projects to conserve soil, prevent erosion, and highlight the ecological benefits of vetiver.



The activity encouraged municipal executives, council members, staff, community committees, and residents to value environmental conservation. The event received 30,000 vetiver plants from the Chonburi Land Development Station, with officials and volunteers participating enthusiastically.



































