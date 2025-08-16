Pattaya monitors pavilion construction, water system on Koh Larn ahead of tourist influx

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council members visited Koh Larn to monitor progress on the construction of the 100th Anniversary Multipurpose Pavilion (Sala Thamma Sangwet) at Wat Mai Samran Koh Larn.

The pavilion is considered an important project for Pattaya City, intended to serve as a venue for religious ceremonies, community meetings, and public-benefit activities. Designed with flexible space for multiple uses, the structure’s main framework has been completed, with interior decoration and surrounding landscaping now underway. Completion is expected within the scheduled timeframe, allowing the public to make use of the facility in the near future.







Following the inspection, the council members also visited the island’s freshwater production facility — a vital system for residents’ quality of life given Koh Larn’s limited natural freshwater resources. The project relies on seawater desalination to produce potable water for domestic use.

During the site visit, the system was tested to evaluate its performance. Operators reported that the facility remains in good working order and is capable of producing enough water to meet demand, even during the peak tourism season when usage increases significantly.

The visit also provided an opportunity for council members to hear concerns and suggestions from the local community, ensuring that ongoing development on Koh Larn meets residents’ real needs while supporting sustainable tourism growth.



































