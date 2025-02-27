Reviewing progress and slowdowns on odd-even parking regulation on South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakan chaired the second meeting of the working committee overseeing parking regulations in Pattaya. The meeting focused on evaluating the progress of the odd-even parking rule enforcement on South Pattaya Road, a measure implemented to alleviate traffic congestion and reclaim public spaces for pedestrian use. The regulation, which took effect on February 3, spans an 850-meter stretch from Sue Sarn (Telecom) Intersection to Wat Chai Mongkol Intersection.

Under this initiative, Pattaya City authorities and Pattaya Police have been strictly enforcing the law through a coordinated approach, deploying 24 officers in two shifts from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM to monitor compliance.







During the meeting, officials reviewed the effectiveness of the initiative, noting that the traffic flow has improved significantly, and sidewalks are now more organized. However, three key challenges remain:

Insufficient patrol officers – Due to the high demand for municipal officers across various enforcement tasks.

Lack of proper equipment – The absence of essential tools like hydraulic tow trucks and vehicle-lifting ladders makes it difficult to remove illegally parked cars.

Delays in issuing fines – Coordinating with traffic police for ticket issuance and fine collection has resulted in administrative slowdowns.

To address these issues, Pattaya City plans to include funding for the procurement of necessary equipment in the 2026 fiscal budget, ensuring more effective enforcement moving forward.































