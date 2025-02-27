European tourists extend their stay in Pattaya as low season allure grows

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya remains a favorite destination for European tourists, even as the high season winds down. Many are choosing to extend their stays, drawn by the city’s relaxed atmosphere, scenic beaches, and improved tourism policies.

On February 25, a survey of the Yinyom and Cozy Beach areas revealed a lively tourism scene. Thai and foreign visitors alike flocked to the shores, enjoying sunbathing, the tranquil ambiance, and picturesque sunset views. The secluded beach, known for its clear waters, white sands, and rocky landscapes, offers an escape from the bustling city while maintaining a steady flow of visitors. Unlike Pattaya’s main beaches, Jet Ski rentals are prohibited here, ensuring a safer environment for swimmers and nature enthusiasts.







Sarawut, a local beach chair rental operator and former Jet Ski provider, noted that the majority of current visitors are from India and Russia, staying in nearby hotels like Cozy Beach. “Most tourists here are families or couples looking for a quiet retreat. Thai visitors peak during weekends,” he said. While revenue from chair rentals and food sales remains stable, the ban on Jet Ski rentals has impacted overall earnings.

Despite the transition into the low season, Pattaya’s tourism industry remains optimistic. The Thai government’s ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025’ initiative aims to boost tourism to 40 million visitors, surpassing 2024’s 38 million. This campaign is expected to generate over 3 trillion baht in revenue, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a premier global travel destination.









































