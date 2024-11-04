The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal – Every Poppy Counts

Every year, as the leaves turn and November draws near, millions across the world unite in a simple, profound gesture: they wear a poppy. This small red flower, inspired by Lt. Col. John McCrae’s haunting poem “In Flanders Fields” has come to represent remembrance, resilience, and a pledge to support those who have sacrificed so much. The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is an enduring tribute, a lifeline, and a powerful reminder that we stand with our Armed Forces community, now and always.









The origins of the Poppy Appeal date back over a century to the end of World War I, when 9 million poppies were sold to aid the veterans and families who had suffered tremendous loss. Today, the Royal British Legion continues to honour this tradition, with every poppy supporting the welfare of ex-servicemen and veterans. Funds raised are used to help them across six crucial areas: financial support, housing, mobility, employment, mental health, and invaluable advice. The iconic Poppy Factory, established to provide employment for disabled veterans, remains active to this day, ensuring that every poppy not only carries meaning but also represents the dedication of those who make them.



The Royal British Legion’s Thailand Branch, established 17 years ago, has become an important part of this global effort. With nearly 200 members from diverse backgrounds—British and non-British, military and civilian alike—it exemplifies the spirit of community and shared purpose. Every member, from places as far-reaching as Germany, the USA, and Australia, embodies the promise that remembrance is a collective act, transcending borders and backgrounds.

In Thailand, the Poppy Appeal brings people together through the distribution of poppy boxes across 290 locations, including 42 international schools. Whether in the bustling cityscape of Bangkok or the tranquil beaches of Koh Samui, you can find a poppy box and support the appeal.

Central Pattaya alone hosts 40 locations, while other hubs like Jomtien, Pratumnak (29 locations), Darkside & around the Lake (20 locations), Bang Chang (10 locations) all participate in this remarkable network. Even major stores, such as Big C, (3 locations) dedicate space to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to contribute to this cause.





This Poppy Appeal season, remember that every poppy counts. Every poppy represents a story, a life touched by service, and a commitment to never forget. By wearing a poppy, you stand with veterans, families, and communities worldwide, making a meaningful impact that goes far beyond a simple donation.

To become part of this incredible legacy, consider joining the Royal British Legion and adding your voice to those who carry on the tradition of remembrance. https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/things-to-do/membership/become-a-member

For those interested in donating or learning more, the Thailand Branch Poppy Appeal Organiser, Taff Rowlands, can be reached at Email: [email protected].

This November, wear your Poppy with Pride – because Every Poppy Counts.







































