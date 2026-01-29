Pattaya’s beach makeover draws praise complaints and color wars

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya City officials have begun rolling out a refreshed, standardized look for beach umbrellas and loungers along Pattaya Beach, aiming to enhance orderliness and elevate the seaside’s overall image ahead of daily tourist arrivals.

On January 29, municipal enforcement officers accompanied members of the Pattaya City executive team on an on-site inspection of umbrella and deck chair arrangements along the beachfront. The initiative prepares for the replacement of older umbrellas with new designs to be provided to operators, creating a more uniform and visually appealing beachscape.







As part of the overhaul, the city has clearly zoned beach umbrella areas by color, assigning distinct schemes to each section of Pattaya Beach. North Pattaya will use blue-and-white umbrellas, Central Pattaya green-and-white, and South Pattaya purple-and-white, covering a total of more than 5,880 umbrellas across the beachfront.

City officials say the move is part of a broader effort to improve beach management, ensuring cleanliness, consistency, and a welcoming atmosphere for both tourists and local residents.

However, the new look has also ignited animated discussion among the public, especially online. While many praised the tidier appearance and clearer zoning, opinions varied sharply over color choices and service standards.

Some residents suggested orange umbrellas for a brighter, more iconic look, while others argued orange would be too harsh under the sun, preferring cooler tones such as blue or green for visual comfort. A few even proposed national-flag colors, while others joked the umbrellas resembled festival tents or asked whether they were free — or for sale.

Beyond aesthetics, several commenters raised practical concerns. Questions were asked about chair rental prices, whether Jomtien Beach falls under Pattaya’s jurisdiction, and calls were made for authorities to also address service behavior — particularly complaints that some operators block parking for visitors who do not rent chairs.

Despite the debate, many agreed on one point: the new umbrellas make the beach look more organized and presentable, marking a visible step toward a more polished Pattaya beachfront experience.













































