Residents complain after contractor abandons roadworks for years in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Frustrated residents in Soi Mab Song–Nong Yai 1 in east Pattaya are calling on local authorities to intervene after a road construction project has been left unfinished for nearly two years. The road, intended to connect to the nearby wastewater treatment facility and the Motorway 7 expressway, remains riddled with large potholes, standing water, and exposed drainage covers. Temporary detour signs have fallen, and weeds have overgrown sections of the abandoned site, creating hazardous conditions for both drivers and pedestrians.







Local resident Pat, 38, led reporters to inspect the site, describing the ongoing disruption to daily life and business operations. Restaurants and small shops along the road have seen a decline in customers due to the poor access, while locals face constant risk of accidents, particularly at night, when potholes and high drainage covers are difficult to see.

Residents report that construction began in 2024 but stalled, leaving the road incomplete while surrounding streets have been finished. They are urging Nongprue Municipality to pressure the contractor to resume and complete the work. In the short term, they have requested the city fill the holes with crushed stone to level the surface and prevent further accidents.







The community emphasized that the lack of clear signage indicating project timelines has added to their frustration. Residents hope city authorities will act quickly to resolve the longstanding problem before anyone is seriously injured.



































