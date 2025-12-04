Homeless management operation begins across Pattaya streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city authorities conducted a coordinated operation on December 3 to manage homeless individuals and improve public safety and the city’s tourism image. The initiative was led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinitkan, with staff from the Social Welfare Department, the City Planning and Order Division, the Environmental Sanitation Division, and the Pattaya Civil Affairs Office working alongside the Chonburi Provincial Protection and Quality of Life Center and the Chonburi Children and Family Home.







The teams visited key areas including Pattaya Beach, Soi Chaloem Phra Kiat 9, Pattaya Central Road, the area in front of a restaurant and a hotel, the Wat Nong Or community, and South Pattaya Road, as well as other locations flagged by public complaints to the City Secretariat.

Authorities focused on providing social support, maintaining public order, and ensuring the streets and tourist zones are safe and welcoming for both residents and visitors. The city emphasized that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance Pattaya’s image as a clean, safe, and tourist-friendly destination.



































