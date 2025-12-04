Pattaya leaders launch urgent plan to rescue Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have convened an emergency meeting to tackle escalating problems along Walking Street, the city’s flagship nightlife corridor, after intensifying complaints from tourists, residents and business operators. Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn chaired the 12th Walking Street Community Committee meeting at City Hall, joined by city executives, council members, external agencies and relevant officials.

The session focused on what officials described as urgent issues threatening visitor safety and the city’s image. Sunken road surfaces and damaged pavements have created hazards for both pedestrians and vehicles, while unregulated motorcycle taxi queues near the Walking Street entrance and in Soi 14 and 15 continue to clog traffic and spark disputes. Waste disposal remains a low point, with garbage bags left in open view, producing foul smells and tarnishing one of Pattaya’s most recognizable tourist zones.







Sidewalk obstructions and street clutter have also made movement difficult during peak hours, and persistent reports of child vendors selling flowers at night have raised concerns over visitor discomfort and potential exploitation.

Deputy Mayor Rermkijakarn emphasized that each issue is “critical and cannot be delayed,” pledging coordinated action among all relevant agencies to improve safety, restore order, and protect Walking Street’s status as a global attraction. He said the city will move forward with decisive measures and ongoing monitoring to ensure cleaner, safer and more tourist-friendly conditions.









































