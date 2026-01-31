Residents alarmed after youths throw explosive-like object on Sattahip road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents living along Highway 332 near the J–Kasemphon intersection in Sattahip district, not far from Pattaya, were left shaken after a group of youths riding motorcycles allegedly threw an explosive-like object onto the roadway late at night on January 29.

According to local residents, the incident occurred around midnight when a loud explosion, believed to be caused by a “ping-pong bomb”–type device, echoed through the area, triggering panic among households nearby. While no injuries were reported, residents expressed serious concern over public safety and the risk of damage to life and property.







One resident told reporters that the stretch of road has become a regular gathering point for motorcycle groups during late hours. “Some nights there are loud engines, racing, and dangerous riding. People living along the road no longer feel safe,” the resident said.

Following the incident, residents urged Sattahip Police to urgently track down those responsible and take firm legal action. They also called for increased patrols, checkpoints, and proactive enforcement to prevent the road from being misused as an illegal racing area.

Online reactions echoed local frustration, with many residents saying similar incidents happen frequently and complaining of nightly noise disturbances from modified exhaust pipes. Several commenters questioned the lack of visible enforcement and called for stricter application of traffic and public safety laws to restore confidence in the area.

Authorities have yet to release further details, and investigations are ongoing. Residents hope decisive action will be taken to prevent escalation and ensure Highway 332 does not remain a safety risk for the surrounding community.



































