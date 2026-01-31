Pattaya releases marine life to restore coastal ecosystems and promote eco-tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City reaffirmed its commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism by releasing juvenile aquatic species back into the sea as part of its annual environmental restoration program, Jan 30. The event was officially opened by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai at the Lan Pho traditional fishing community in Naklua.

The activity was organized under Pattaya City’s 2026 Natural Resource Restoration Project, which aims to rehabilitate marine ecosystems while supporting eco-friendly tourism. City officials noted that natural resources in the Pattaya area have been steadily declining due to the degradation of natural water sources, rapid urban expansion, land-use changes for housing, agriculture, and industry, as well as pollution from waste, chemicals, and agricultural pesticides. These factors have significantly reduced marine habitats and aquatic populations along the coast.







Recognizing the urgency of the issue, Pattaya City has prioritized the conservation and restoration of marine resources to help rebalance coastal ecosystems and restore biodiversity. The initiative also seeks to raise public awareness and encourage community participation in long-term environmental stewardship.

The project is overseen by the Natural Resources Division, Environmental Quality Promotion Section, Office of Natural Resources and Environment, Pattaya City. Its objectives include increasing marine life populations in local waters, strengthening community involvement in conservation efforts, and reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination that values environmental responsibility alongside economic development.

During the event, experts from the Kung Krabaen Bay Development Study Center provided educational briefings on juvenile marine species and demonstrated proper release techniques to ensure the animals’ survival and adaptation to their natural habitat. Following the briefing, city executives, officials, volunteers, and local residents jointly released the aquatic species into the sea.

In the afternoon session, participants were divided into groups to construct marine nursery shelters, commonly known as “fish homes,” designed to serve as safe breeding and nursery areas for young marine life, increasing survival rates in coastal ecosystems.





The activity highlights Pattaya City’s ongoing efforts to manage natural resources through public participation, promote environmentally conscious tourism, and pursue sustainable urban development. City officials stressed that protecting Pattaya’s marine environment today is essential to preserving it as a natural legacy for future generations.



































