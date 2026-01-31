Pattaya restores order on Walking Street after vendor complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities launched an early-morning operation to restore order to public spaces along Walking Street, arresting illegal vendors and detaining foreign nationals found selling goods without authorization.

At around 4:00 a.m. on January 30, officials from Pattaya City’s Special Affairs and Public Order units conducted inspections following numerous complaints from residents and tourists. The complaints cited vendors illegally selling goods on roadways, sidewalks, and public areas, causing traffic congestion and obstructing pedestrian access.







During the operation, officers found vendors using sidecar motorcycles and pushcarts to sell goods, blocking public walkways in violation of the law. Despite repeated warnings and prior public announcements prohibiting sales in these areas, many vendors continued to ignore the regulations.

Authorities seized a total of 30 sidecar vending vehicles. Each vendor was fined 500 baht and issued a strict warning not to return to sell in public spaces. Officials said repeat offenders would face legal action.

In addition, officers detained four foreign nationals found illegally selling flowers in the area—one Cambodian and three Vietnamese—for further checks on immigration status and employment legality in accordance with Thai law.

Pattaya City officials reiterated their warning to vendors to avoid selling goods in public areas, noting that inspections will continue daily. The ongoing enforcement aims to restore order, improve safety, and maintain Pattaya’s image while ensuring convenience for both residents and tourists.



































