Pattaya clears illegal shelters in renewed push to clean up public areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers from Naklua, together with staff from Pattaya City’s Environmental Office, carried out an operation on January 15 to dismantle illegal makeshift shelters and clean a restricted area along Chaiyapornvithi Road, East Pattaya, where dumping is prohibited.

The operation included the removal of unauthorized structures, grass cutting, waste collection, and a full cleanup of the surrounding area to restore order, cleanliness, and a safer environment for the local community. Authorities confirmed the area has now been fully cleared.







The action drew widespread public attention, with many residents expressing support and appreciation for the effort, while also calling on authorities to maintain consistent inspections and extend enforcement to other problem areas, including roadside vending zones, railway-adjacent land, and parts of Sukhumvit Road where public spaces are allegedly being misused.

City officials said the operation reflects Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to reclaiming public land, improving environmental conditions, and ensuring shared spaces remain accessible and orderly for residents and visitors alike.



































