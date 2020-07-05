Pattaya captain forgets dinner on stove, sets fire to boat

A Pattaya boat captain who forgot he had dinner on the stove saw the top desk of his vessel destroyed by fire.

Narongrit Boonmachai, captain of the Sang Arun Diving boat, which serves “sea walker” tourists off Koh Larn, was rescued safety from his burning boat July 2.







Spectacular flames consumed the entire top of the boat, with a wide column towering in the sky, easily viewable from the mainland and island.

Narongrit was anchored off Koh Larn’s Tayai Beach and preparing dinner around 5 p.m. He put a pot of curry on the stove upstairs and went to the bottom deck for a cup of coffee. He said he forgot the pot was on the stove until he smelled something burning. It turned out to be the top deck.











