Renewed Covid panic not hitting Pattaya, yet

Coronavirus panic that slammed Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai following an outbreak among illegal border crossers has not spread to Pattaya, with hotel bookings stable, City Councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn said.







The former president of and current advisor to the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association said there have been no reported cancellations due to fears over a second wave of Covid-19 cases in Thailand.

At least 17 Thais have tested positive for Covid-19 after illegally entering Thailand from Myanmar’s border district of Tachilek. They skipped mandatory quarantine and some traveled to Bangkok, Singburi and throughout the North. But none to Chonburi.





More than 50 cases are now tied to the illegal crossers, with health officials tracking hundreds of contacts.

The Public Health Ministry’s Safety & Health Administration certification has helped assure tourists of the safety of hotels and businesses in Pattaya, Sinchai said.







