Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Weekly Report

Tuesday 11 July 2023

Pattaya Country Club

1st Neil Harvey (26) – 42 points

2nd Dave Smith (17) – 38 points

Today we had a ‘close to home’ game. Later than normal, but all good. The weather was good and the course also in good condition. It was an enjoyable day.







There was one man who was by far the best today. Maybe he will regret to miss playing at this course in the coming weeks. Neil Harvey came in with 42 stableford points. Second was Patrick Devereux with 38 points.

The near pins were for Dave Smith, Willem Lasonder and Allan Cassin.







Thursday 13 July 2023

Greenwood Golf Course

1st Willem Lasonder (43) – 45 points

2nd Neil Harvey (26) – 37 points

3rd Patrick Devereux (27) – 37 points

On Thursday we went to Greenwood, where we played the B & C loop. It was again a beautiful day. Partly cloudy and not too hot. The course was in perfect condition with beautiful greens. It is always a pleasure to play here.

Today Willem Lasonder was the man of the day. He played consistently and came in with 45 stableford points. Second was Neil Harvey with 37 stable ford points, beating Patrick Devereux on the count back.

The near pins were for John Feeney, Patrick Devereux and Neil Harvey.

























