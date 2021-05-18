Reminder – Shopping malls in Thailand closes at 9 p.m. convenience stores at 11 p.m.

The Thai Retailers Association (TRA) and Thai Shopping Centers Association (TSCA) have announced their readiness to comply with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s decision to ease restrictions as of Monday.

TRA chairman Yol Phokasub and TSCA president Nopporn Witoonchart said shopping malls, as well as supermarkets within malls nationwide, will be closed at 9pm as stipulated. Convenience stores, meanwhile, will operate from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.







They said restaurants inside shopping malls will be allowed to serve a limited number of people, or 25% of their seating capacity, until 9pm, adding that it will remain mandatory for people to wear facemasks while outdoors and they must refrain from group gatherings.

The TRA and TSCA will also seek cooperation from the private sector in containing the spread of COVID-19 to overcome the crisis as soon as possible. (NNT)





























