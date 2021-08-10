Registration opens for Pattaya Covid-19 relief stipends

Hundreds queued Monday as registration opened for 2,000-baht stipends for Pattaya residents affected by coronavirus-control measures.

Civil servants were on hand at city hall and Pattaya schools 2, 5, 7, 8 and 10 to ensure the crowds that flowed through each center all day stayed socially distanced and used face masks and hand sanitizer.







About 97,000 households qualify for the handout, which, while not much, will provide a short-term boost for desperate families.

Registration also will be open online through Aug. 14 and at community offices.

Once registered, residents will have their information verified by the city before funds are dispersed.



























