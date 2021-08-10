Thailand develops seawater desalination project for Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)

Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources has set up a technical team to study and develop a seawater desalination project, to provide water to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said securing water supplies was one of the issues raised at a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, to follow up on progress in the EEC policy.







He said 38 water supply-related projects, worth 52.8 billion baht, were devised in a bid to feed the corridor. Of them, nine projects are complete, while the seawater desalination program is among the pending projects. In addition, the retention capacity of the Khlong Phai reservoir, spanning 535.7 hectares, will be improved as the reservoir will be tapped for use in the EEC.

Mr Anucha said four large groundwater wells will be built to serve the corridor, with a combined storage capacity of up to 4.04 billion cubic metres of water. (NNT)
























