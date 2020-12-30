Regional police bypass city hall to install 9,000 CCTV cameras in Pattaya

Provincial Police Region 2 will install new CCTVs in Pattaya to help local police solve crimes after officials found most of the city’s cameras were broken.

Commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Weera Jiraweera said Dec. 29, Royal Thai Police national policy calls for working cameras to cover high-risk areas. Pattaya City Hall, however, has a dismal record on CCTV security. Officials have spent hundreds of millions of baht over the years to buy cameras, but relatively little on maintenance, leaving a majority of the cameras damaged or inoperable. All the cameras on Koh Larn, for example, were found to be inoperable in October.





Regional police will now install 9,000 CCTVs with their own 30 million baht budget. The money will not be delivered to city hall. The first 200 cameras will cover 124 spots and should be up and working within a month.

In addition, Thailand’s national police chief wants local officers to provide quick services by increasing notification and services stations divided into substations to provide service right away for normal cases. In case of serious cases, the operation will be at Pattaya or Banglamung police stations. (PCPR)



















