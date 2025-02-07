Reducing Accidents – Pattaya Mayor oversees road marking project to improve safety near school

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet along with officials from the Engineering and Traffic & Transport divisions, visited the area in front of Anuban Renu Kindergarten School, located in Soi Thepprasit 11, to inspect the progress of a road marking project aimed at reducing accidents.

School director Pathomporn Ratchasingho welcomed the team, joined by teachers and students who practiced crossing the street using red and green flags as safety indicators. The newly painted pedestrian crossings feature bright, eye-catching colors, enhancing visibility and aesthetics.

Additionally, traffic signs and pavement symbols were installed to create a more organized and safer environment for children, parents, and the general public.



















































