Dirty and Dangerous – The ongoing issue of Pattaya’s footpaths

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, known for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches, continues to struggle with a persistent issue—its footpaths. For years, both locals and tourists have raised concerns about the poor condition of sidewalks across the city, with reports of uneven pavement, large potholes, and exposed infrastructure creating serious safety hazards.

Broken Pavements and Hidden Dangers

Many sidewalks in Pattaya are riddled with cracks, missing tiles, and unexpected dips, making it easy for pedestrians to trip and fall. Some areas also have protruding metal bolts from removed utility poles, posing a risk to unsuspecting walkers. Just recently, an Icelandic tourist suffered facial injuries after tripping over a large hole on Pattaya Klang Road, highlighting how hazardous these footpaths can be.







Garbage and Neglect

Adding to the problem, many sidewalks are littered with trash, food waste, and even construction debris. Tourists and residents alike have expressed frustration over the lack of maintenance, with overflowing garbage bins and scattered litter creating an unpleasant and unsanitary environment. In some cases, sidewalks are blocked by vendors, parked motorbikes, or illegally placed structures, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads.

Calls for Action

Local business owners, residents, and tourism advocates have repeatedly called on city officials to address these issues. Improving footpaths is not just a matter of aesthetics but also of safety and accessibility. As a major tourist destination, Pattaya’s infrastructure should reflect its global reputation. Without urgent repairs and stricter maintenance, the city risks further damage to its image and potential harm to its visitors.

With increasing international tourism, ensuring clean, safe, and walkable sidewalks should be a priority for Pattaya’s local authorities. Until then, both locals and visitors must tread carefully—literally.







































